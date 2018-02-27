‘The Challenge: Vendettas’ Recap: Devin Lashes Out At Bananas & 1 Alliance Is Torn Apart

On the Feb. 27 episode of ‘The Challenge,’ one of the strongest alliances in the house is finally broken up. Plus, Bananas and Devin’s feud escalates to a whole new level!

This week’s episode of The Challenge: Vendettas starts out with Kam taking heat from her alliance after she voted one of their own, Marie, into elimination last week, to avoid being put on the chopping block herself. Meanwhile, Natalie, who’s in the Troika, strikes a deal with Jemmye and Cara Maria — she’ll protect them this time, if they do the same for her in the future. Kailah also puts her politicking to the test, pleading with Johnny Bananas not to put her in because she’s tight with his pals, Zach, Leroy and Tony. He’s not buying it, though: After all, if she’s so close with those three guys, what will she do to protect him?

Marie is doing everything she can to go up against who she thinks is the easiest competition, and promises Bananas that she’ll give him the power of her Grenade if he sets her up for a win. She wants Kayleigh in the Ring, but the Troika is not for it. At the deliberation, Natalie and Bananas agree that Marie’s alliance members, Kam, Kailah and Nicole are the best options to put up for deliberation. But, because Kam saved him previously, Nelson wants to choose someone else. He picks Cara, who was on the trio’s winning team in the last challenge and was promised by them that they’d have her back.

After the Inquisition, the Troika casts their final votes for who will go up against Marie: Nelson goes with Cara, simply because they are playing on different sides of the game, while Natalie and Bananas vote Kailah, sending her in against her BFF in the house. In the elimination challenge, the girls have to claw their way out of a basket, then be the first to solve a puzzle. Marie struggles to even get out of the basket, and Kailah wins.

Kailah’s Grenade choices are: 1) Cash Up (take anybody’s money — all of it), 2) Team Up (choose the teams at the next challenge) or 3) Put Up Or Shut Up (pick any player that HAS to win a spot in the Troika or automatically go into the Inquisition). At the challenge, the cast gets some exciting news: Leroy is back in the game after getting injured last week! This week’s challenge is a giant game of soccer, with the players encased in giant orbs and running on stilts to make things more difficult.

Kailah uses her Team Up Grenade, and chooses the teams as follows: 1) Zach, Tony, Brad, Kyle, Kailah, Kam, Natalie and Nicole and 2) Leroy, Bananas, Nelson, Devin, Cara, Britni, Jemmye, Kayleigh. Her strategy is that the “weakest” girls and injured players are all on Team 2. Devin scores first for Team 2, followed by a goal from Tony for Team 1. Finally, Zach scores the final goal, giving the victory to Team One.

The group decides the Troika will be Kailah, who picked the team, along with Zach and Tony, who scored the goals, with the promise that the other team members will be safe from the Inquisition. Meanwhile, Team 2 has to pick one member of their own to automatically go into elimination. It’s between enemies Bananas and Devin, with the vote at 4 for Devin and 3 for Bananas and the final pick in Kayleigh’s hand. Although Kayleigh is aligned with Nelson, who’s close with Devin, she decides to save Bananas and put Devin in.

Devin urges the Troika to put Bananas in the Ring against him, and the guys go at it in a war of words back at the house. We’ll have to wait until next week to see if he gets his wish…

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of this week’s episode of The Challenge: Vendettas?