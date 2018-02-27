9 Stars Still Looking Hot As Hell in Their #Uglie Selfies: Chrissy Teigen & More

Yet another Instagram trend is sweeping the celeb nation — the #Uglie selfie! We still think these celebs look hot as hell in their pics though, check it out!

Another week, another social media trend! This time, ugly selfies, or #uglies, if you will. You’ve probably seen celebs posting silly selfies before, but now we finally have the correct term for these types of photos. These #uglie selfies are a way for celebs to show their “true selves”. Often times, celebs are so glammed up for the ‘Gram, they look flawless and sometimes not even real! Thankfully, the #uglie selfie is here to show us celebs are just like us and are 100% real! Personally, we think they look just as hot though.

Chrissy Teigen has been slaying the #uglie selfies for quite a while now. Chrissy loves cracking jokes and showing her fans that she has flaws just like any normal person. She loves making fun of herself and her looks too! Our favorite #uglie selfie is from a few weeks ago when Chrissy posted a pic of her post-face mask on Twitter. She could’t quite get the entire face mask off though, but she still managed to take a funny pic with black remnants all over her face — hilarious! We can’t wait to see what other #uglie selfies Chrissy will post in the future, especially when her second little one is born!

