Serena Williams’ Husband Surprises Her With Billboards Of Baby Alexis: You’re The ‘Greatest’ Mom

Serena Williams‘, 36, husband, Alexis Ohanian, 34, is officially the most thoughtful husband on the planet! After welcoming their daughter, Alexis Ohanian Jr., back in September, the tennis champ will return to tournament play next month. But before she hits the court — for the first time since giving birth — Serena saw a series of very sweet billboards in Palm Springs, California on her way to Indian Wells. And seriously, our hearts are melting! Click here to see pics from Serena and Alexis’ gorgeous wedding last year.

To support his wife as she headed back to work, Alexis designed four AdQuick billboards featuring adorable pics of Serena and their 5-month-old daughter. One sign has a photo of the athlete holding her newborn and is accompanied by the acronym G.M.O.A.T. (Greatest Momma of All Time). Serena saw the large images on Feb. 26 on her way to the Cali tournament. The tennis pro will compete in the 2018 BNP Paribas Open in March. What an amazing way to get pumped before a game!

Just last month, Serena revealed she almost died during childbirth when she opened up to Vogue about the challenges of motherhood. “That was an amazing feeling,” the star told the mag, remembering the first time she got to see her daughter after an emergency C-section. “And then everything went bad.” Not only did Serena need to have a last-minute operation in order to save Alexis, but after her daughter was born, she began experiencing shortness of breath.

Turns out, Serena had developed blood clots in her lungs. She was quickly given a drip. But on top of that, her constant coughing from her pulmonary embolism opened up the scar from the C-section. As a result, her abdomen quickly filled with her now-thinned blood. Thankfully everything turned out ok, but Serena also revealed that she suffered two months of complications after giving birth to Alexis Jr., whom she calls Olympia, which is Alexis’ middle name.

“Sometimes I get really down and feel like, ‘Man, I can’t do this,’” she explained. “It’s that same negative attitude I have on the court sometimes. I guess that’s just who I am. No one talks about the low moments — the pressure you feel, the incredible letdown every time you hear the baby cry. I’ve broken down I don’t know how many times. Or I’ll get angry about the crying, then sad about being angry, and then guilty, like, ‘Why do I feel so sad when I have a beautiful baby?’ The emotions are insane.” No matter how she’s feeling though, Serena clearly has tons of support from her loving husband!

