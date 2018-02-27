Jelena Made Their Red Carpet Debut On This Day 7 Years Ago: See Their Best PDA Moments Since Then

Wow. Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber first appeared on a red carpet as a couple seven years ago. Walk down memory lane by reliving Jelena’s sweetest award show PDA.

February 27, 2011 is a very important day for those who can’t get enough of Justin Bieber, 23, and Selena Gomez, 25. That was the day that, after months of dating rumors, the two confirmed their young love by appearing together at the Vanity Fair Oscars party. Justin, then 16, joined an 18-year-old Selena for Jelena’s red carpet debut. The two coordinated their outfits, with Justin’s pocket square matching Selena’s crimson gown. She said the date was like going to “prom,” according to E! News, and it certainly was magical for Jelena fans. The handholding and the kiss Justin planted on his girlfriend in the party’s photobooth gave everyone all the feels.

Selena and Justin first got cuddly at the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles. Justin, dressed in all black, took a picture while getting cozy with Selena (who was in a strapless silver gown.) Wow, Baby Bieber and young Selena look so happy. From there, the two would develop their romance that would take center stage during a whirlwind year of red carpet appearances. Following their debut at the Vanity Fair party, they appeared at the 2011 Billboard Music Awards. Four years before Selena would sing about how she couldn’t “keep her hands to myself,” these two were PDA-ing up all over the place, per Us Weekly. Selena even flashed a smile while resting a hand on Justin’s thigh as they attended the show.

From there, the two appeared at the 2011 ESPYs, as the two cuddled together on and off the red carpet. They got flirty and playful at the 2011 Teen Choice Awards, with Justin flashing his tongue while pulling Selena close in to him. Pucker up, Sel! The two returned to VMAs in 2011, posing together. Selena wore an elegant gown with feathers and a train, while Justin rocked a pair of gold chains and red pants (the same color Selena wore when they debuted as a couple.)

Though they would be seen together at the debut of Katy Perry’s documentary, Part Of Me, their last official red carpet was at the 2011 American Music Awards. Selena decided to channel some Old Hollywood glamour in a silver gown. Justin seemed to wear an oversized tuxedo jacket, which could have been a metaphor for how he (and to be fair, Selena) had to grow into the relationship. The two would appear together at the 2012 Teen Choice Awards, but break up that following November.

After some back and forth, including their breakup in 2014, the couple reunited in 2017. Many suspected that they would make their first red carpet appearance in nearly a decade at the 2017 AMAs, the scene of their last awards show appearance as a couple, but Jelena fans were denied. “She’s been saying she and Justin aren’t going to do any red carpets together,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com at the time. Will 2018 be the year Jelena returns to the red carpet?

HollywoodLifers, which Jelena red carpet moment is your favorite?