Selena Gomez Splurging On Expensive, Glitzy Present For Justin Bieber’s Birthday

Los Angeles, CA - This morning Selena Gomez stepped out again with Justin Bieber for a biking session in Los Angeles. The 25-year-old singer and her on-off ex appeared to be having a blast during their outing together. Selena beamed ear to ear while rocking a gray sweater with leggings while talking animatedly to Justin.
Ventura, CA - Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez were seen leaving the Los Angeles Valley Ice Center together. She is spotted wearing Justin's shirt as they hop in his ride after a game.
Justin Bieber’s 24th birthday is just two days away and we’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on the splashy gifts GF Selena Gomez has picked out for her man.

If you see Justin Bieber rocking some expensive new jewelry around his wrist or neck later this week, know that the bling came from his loving girlfriend Selena Gomez, 25. The Biebs turns 24 on March 1 and his lady already has her eye on some big-ticket items for her boyfriend. “Selena has been shopping for something special to let Justin know how much he means to her. She has been searching for the perfect gift that is both meaningful and something he will cherish for years to come. She is considering a $63,000 diamond watch and or a $42,000 diamond cross pendant and necklace,” a source close to “Wolves” singer tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

This is going to be the first birthday that they’ve spent together as a couple again since reuniting in Oct. of 2017. It will sure beat Justin’s 23rd trip around the sun, as he posted a lonely Instagram video of an empty studio with a keyboard, mood lighting and drum beats, along with a portrait of himself hanging on the wall. He captioned the post “Making beats in my studio,” and now 12 months later he’ll have Selena by his side to make sure he has a birthday filled with tons of love.

The couple has showed how loved up they are when it comes to celebrations as Selena rushed back from NYFW to be Justin’s Valentine on Feb. 14. The couple had a super romantic dinner at the Montage hotel where the pair was photographed putting on a PDA show with tons of adoring kisses and hugs over their meal. A week later Selena accompanied the Biebs to his dad’s wedding in Jamaica where they once again couldn’t keep their hands off of each other. Now that his birthday is rolling around, Sel is going to pull out all the stops to make Justin’s 24th birthday his best one ever. As we previously told you EXCLUSIVELY, “She has been busy plotting and planning with Justin’s friends to surprise him with a party full of those closest to him” and that she has reached out to Justin’s manager Scooter Braun, 36, and his parents to give Justin a day he will never forget.

