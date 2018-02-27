Sarah Hyland Awkwardly Calls Herself ‘SkinnyFat’ After Denying She’s Promoting Anorexia

Sarah Hyland shared her weight and body fat on Instagram, and the measurements were shocking! Find out why she’s now calling herself ‘Skinnyfat.’

Does Sarah Hyland’s scale have a mind of its own? The Modern Family star weighed herself on Feb. 26, and the number read 92.8 pounds, 49 percent body fat. So weird, right? Sarah shared the shocking results via an Instagram story captioned, “Definition of #Skinnyfat or my scale is broken.” Her comment is definitely a little awkward especially since she’s been accused of promoting anorexia in the past. Back in 2017, Sarah took to Twitter to clear the air about her shrinking figure after one fan suggested she needed to “eat a burger.” For those of you who don’t know, Sarah underwent a kidney transplant in 2012 after being diagnosed with a condition called kidney dysplasia.

“I’d like to address something that has not only been brought up on Twitter, but has been HEAVILY discussed by all of you in my Instagram accounts. That something is my weight. My circumstances have put me in a place where I’m not control of what my body looks like,” she wrote. “I am working hard to maintain my weight by eating as much protein as possible and continue to be STRONG and healthy. There’s no need to worry!”

“I’ve been down before and I’ll probably be down again in my lifetime, but I’m steadfast and solid and will conquer my obstacles,” she continued. Sarah also went on to explain that she would never spread the idea that eating disorders are okay. Good for her, right? These days, the actress has sported a much healthier look, but we continue to wish her the best as kidney issues don’t go away overnight.

