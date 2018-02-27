Safaree Samuels Getting Offered Porn Deals, Marriage Proposals & More After Nude Pic Leaks

So…silver lining? Since Safaree Samuels’ nudes have leaked, we’ve learned his phone’s been ‘blowing up’ with ‘opportunities,’ and he’s considering doing porn!

One on hand, Safaree Samuels’s privacy was violated, as nude photos of the 36-year-old rapper were leaked online on Feb. 25. On the other hand, now everyone wants a piece of the action, so to speak. “Safaree is shocked that his phone has been blowing up since the penis pics leaked,” a source close to Safaree shares with HollywoodLife.com. “He has been getting marriage proposals, job offers and he even has a ton of new online haters and trolls trying to diss him since the pics leaked.”

Safaree was going to get haters and trolls no matter what he did. It is the Internet, after all. As for marriage proposals, that seems about right. The initial response to seeing his nudes was predominantly positive. “Suddenly, I’m a Safaree stan,” one user tweeted, while another used the Kylie Jenner “[next thing I knew, I was pregnant]” meme to express their appreciation. Even Teen Mom’s Kailyn Lowry was shook over the whole ordeal. While Safaree is enjoying the moment in the spotlight, he’s considering how to parlay this scandal into dollar bills.

“He thinks everyone will forget about the pics soon,” the source tells HollywoodLife.com, “but if they open a few doors for him, then he is cool with that too. He has never considered doing porn until now. While his heart is in hip-hop, Safaree considers himself a businessman first and if the money is right, he is open to any opportunities that come his way.” Huh. If he’s considering joining the world of adult entertainment, what will the name of his movies be? Wild Sex Safaree? Is that too obvious?

It’s interesting to see how Safaree may use this nude leaks to advance his career. Other victims of past naked picture hacks – like Jennifer Lawrence, Vanessa Hudgens and Blac Chyna – were “horrified,” embarrassed, and worried that they would never work again. One person who won’t be buying Safaree’s adult entertainment debut is his ex, Nicki Minaj, 35. She wasn’t surprised that his nudes leaked, as a source close to Ms. Minaj EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com that she wouldn’t be shocked to learn that he leaked the photos himself, since Nicki feels like he “will do anything for publicity these days.”

HollywoodLifers, do you think Safaree should considering doing adult films? Would you watch?