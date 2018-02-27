Safaree Samuels’ Hoping Nicki Minaj Will Come Back To Him After Nude Photo Leak

Safaree Samuels wants his recent sexy nude photo leak to remind ex Nicki Minaj of the wild passion they used to have. Get EXCLUSIVE details.

Safaree Samuels‘ nude photos may have just been unintentionally leaked but the rapper would love for his ex Nicki Minaj, 35, to see them and influence her to get back together with him! “Safaree is hoping that after one look at his leaked pic, Nicki will remember the passion she is missing in her life and come running back to him,”a source close to Safaree EXCLUSIVELY shared with HollywoodLife.com. “Safaree still has a lot of love for Nicki, misses her and thinks they make an amazing team together. With him behind her, Nicki’s career really took off and they both thrived.”

In addition to their successful careers, Safaree has also been reminiscing about their intense chemistry while in a relationship with each other. “But more than the business side of their connection was the explosive chemistry Safaree and Nicki shared in the bedroom,” the source continued. “Safaree remembers how much Nicki really enjoyed his body and he enjoyed her curves too. Nicki loved it when he sent her sexy pics in the past so he is hoping that when she sees his manhood again, in the latest pic, she might pick up the phone and rekindle their lost romance.” It sure sounds like these two had a lot going on for them!

Despite the passion Safaree and Nicki shared as a couple, the “Superbass” singer is reportedly done with her ex and doesn’t want to go back. In fact, she finds his strong feelings for her quite amusing! Eek! If Safaree wants to get back with Nicki and his nude photos don’t work, it looks like he’s going to have to pull out all the stops to get her attention!

