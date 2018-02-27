Ryan Seacrest & Kelly Ripa Completely Ignore Sexual Misconduct Claims Against Him On ‘Live!’

Ryan Seacrest failed to address the shocking sexual misconduct allegations about him on ‘Live! With Kelly and Ryan’ on Feb. 27. Here’s what he had to say instead.

The shocking sexual misconduct allegations against Ryan Seacrest were the elephant in the room on Live! With Kelly & Ryan on Feb. 27, but rather than addressing the claims head-on, Ryan kept his mouth shut. The appearance came less than 24 hours after his former stylist, Suzie Hardy, went public with her bombshell sexual assault allegations against him, but Ryan and Kelly Ripa didn’t even mention the accusations. Instead, they spent the first ten minutes of their show discussing the recent teeth whitening procedure they both had done, seemingly making a point not to address Suzie’s shocking allegations, which an E! investigation found insufficient evidence of.

The American Idol host was cleared by E! back on Feb. 1, when the network released a statement saying: “E! has now concluded the investigation into allegations regarding Ryan Seacrest. The investigation, conducted by outside counsel, found insufficient evidence to substantiate allegations against Seacrest. E! is committed to providing a safe working environment where everyone is treated with respect and dignity.” The company went even further into how deep the investigation was after Hardy went public with her allegations in an interview with our sister site Variety on Feb. 26.

Suzie worked for Seacrest from 2006-2013 and alleged that he “grinded his erect penis on her,” while wearing only his underwear, and groped her vagina. Hardy also claimed Seacrest once slapped her behind so hard that she was left with a large welt that was still visible hours later. It was the first time Hardy detailed her claims against Seacrest. However, back in Nov. of 2017, Ryan released a pre-emptive statement, in which he revealed that E! was investigating a misconduct complaint against him made by “someone that worked as a wardrobe stylist for me nearly a decade ago at E! News.” He called the claim “reckless allegations” at the time.

After Hardy went public with the shocking in-depth details of her allegations on Feb. 26, E! revealed just how thorough their sexual misconduct investigation was. In a strongly worded statement the network said that: “E!’s investigation was extremely comprehensive and thorough. Over the course of a two month process, our outside counsel interviewed more than two dozen people regarding the allegations, including multiple separate meetings with the claimant and all firsthand witnesses that she provided. The investigator is an attorney with nearly 20 years experience and is highly regarded professionally. Any claims that question the legitimacy of this investigation are completely baseless.”

