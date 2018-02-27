Rihanna Still Has A Special Place In Her Heart For Chris Brown: She Wants To Get Together With Him
Turning 30 makes a person re-evaluate a lot of things. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how Rihanna is looking to get together and make peace with ex Chris Brown.
When someone hits the big 3-0, it’s always a time of reflection. For Rihanna, she’s got it all from a wildly successful career to a loving billionaire boyfriend. The one thing she would like to turn the page on is her ugly past with ex Chris Brown, 28. “Rihanna made a list of goals after turning 30 this month. At the top of her list is getting married and starting a family. Making new music, touring, spending more time with her fans and being more creative in all avenues of her life is also on her list of things to do now that she is a successful adult. What also made the list was to make peace with some things in her past, including her history with Chris Brown,” a source close to the “Work” singer tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.
