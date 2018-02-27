Rihanna Still Has A Special Place In Her Heart For Chris Brown: She Wants To Get Together With Him

Turning 30 makes a person re-evaluate a lot of things. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how Rihanna is looking to get together and make peace with ex Chris Brown.

When someone hits the big 3-0, it’s always a time of reflection. For Rihanna, she’s got it all from a wildly successful career to a loving billionaire boyfriend. The one thing she would like to turn the page on is her ugly past with ex Chris Brown, 28. “Rihanna made a list of goals after turning 30 this month. At the top of her list is getting married and starting a family. Making new music, touring, spending more time with her fans and being more creative in all avenues of her life is also on her list of things to do now that she is a successful adult. What also made the list was to make peace with some things in her past, including her history with Chris Brown,” a source close to the “Work” singer tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Rihanna thinks they have both matured and grown so much since they were in love. While she is not considering ever dating Chris right now, they do stay in contact and she is thinking about meeting up with Chris for dinner,” our insider continues. Breezy showed off to the world how much he still cares for RiRi, “She feels like her story with Chris is not done yet and the pair still have some unfinished business.thinks they have both matured and grown so much since they were in love. While she is not considering ever dating Chris right now, they do stay in contact and she is thinking about meeting up with Chris for dinner,” our insider continues. Breezy showed off to the world how much he still cares for RiRi, sending her birthday wishes via Instagram on Feb. 20th. Rihanna would love to clear the air with Chris. She has always had a special place for him in her heart and, if they can start over, she would love to work with him in the studio again too,” our source adds. The former couple did collaborate on several songs after “She feels that while Chris may have done some horrible things in their relationship there are still things she is not proud of that she never apologized for too.would love to clear the air with Chris. She has always had a special place for him in her heart and, if they can start over, she would love to work with him in the studio again too,” our source adds. The former couple did collaborate on several songs after his horrific physical assault on her nine years ago, including their 2012 tune “Nobody’s Business” and she was featured on his 2015 hit “Counterfeit.” These two definite make great music together, even if they didn’t make it as a couple.

