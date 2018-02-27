How Does Reese Witherspoon Look So Young & Glowy At ‘Wrinkle In Time’ Premiere?

If anyone is anti-aging, it’s Reese, who looks like her 18-year-old daughter’s twin! Find out her exact skincare routine below!

Reese Witherspoon, 41, brought her look-a-like daughter Ava Phillippe with her to the A Wrinkle In Time premiere in Los Angeles on Feb. 26, and honestly, they looked like sisters! Reese was stunning — her skin was glowing, so youthful and fresh-looking! We wanted to get her skincare and makeup secrets, so we got the details on her exact look from the makeup artist behind her red carpet glam! Kelsey Deenihan created this flawless finish for Reese. Kelsey also works with stars like Lucy Hale, Millie Bobby Brown, Jessica Alba, and many more, so she definitely knows what she’s doing! Here are the exact products (all Elizabeth Arden) Reese rocked on the carpet:

SKINCARE:

· Elizabeth Arden Ceramide Lift and Firm Day Cream Broad Spectrum Sunscreen SPF 30

· Elizabeth Arden Ceramide Premiere Regeneration Eye Cream

· PREVAGE Anti-Aging Daily Serum

MAKEUP:

· PREVAGE Anti-Aging Foundation Broad Spectrum Sunscreen SPF 30

· Ceramide Lift and Firm Concealer

· Ceramide Cream Blush in Pink and Beautiful Color Radiance Blush in Tearose

· Beautiful Color Brow Shaper & Eye Liner in Soft Blonde

· NEW (Jan 2018) Limited Edition Eye Shadow Trio in Center Stage applied the darkest shade in the outer corner of the eyes and along the bottom lash line. Blended the other two shades on the lid.

· NEW (Jan 2018) High Drama Eyeliner in Smokey Black on top and bottom lash lines

· NEW (Jan 2018) Standing Ovation Mascara in Intense Black

· Beautiful Color Moisturizing Lipstick in Pale Petal

HollywoodLifers, did you love Reese Witherspoon’s makeup for A Wrinkle In Time premiere?