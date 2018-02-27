NBA YoungBoy’s ‘Worst Nightmare’ Realized After Lockup: Fears Harsh Punishment

NBA Youngboy’s being held in a Georgia jail without bail after his Feb. 24 arrest, and his emotions are running high. He’s afraid he won’t get off so easy this time after allegedly adding kidnapping to his rap sheet.

NBA YoungBoy [aka YoungBoy Never Broke Again], 18, is roughing it right now. The rapper finally faced a judge — after he was arrested on a kidnapping warrant on February 24 — who ordered him to be held without bail at Georgia’s Ware County Jail. With a history of trouble with the law, YoungBoy is fearful he’ll receive a harsh punishment, a source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com. “NBA isn’t in high spirits right now. All of the emotions and fears of being back in a courtroom and a jail cell have come back to him stronger than ever,” the insider says. And what is that, exactly?

Well, this isn’t exactly new territory for YoungBoy. — He’s been in this position before, as he’s had prior run-ins with the law. Therefore, “the feeling of having your future and your life in another person’s hands is one that he never wanted to have again, and his worst nightmare has been realized,” the source says. “He fears he may not be home for a long, long time and that the courts will make an example out of him. He knows that with his record, he may not have the best chance of receiving any type of leniency from any judge or prosecutor.”

Right now, we hear YoungBoy is just trying to be on his best behavior as he awaits to hear his fate. “NBA and his family have been advised by his legal council not to speak about the case,” the insider admits. “At this point, he wants to do everything he can while he’s in jail awaiting trial to prove to the state that he can be an upstanding member of society. His sole goal is to be back on the road so he can continue to support his family who stand behind him and want to see him released.”

The 18-year-old rapper, whose real name is Kentrell DeSean Gaulden, was arrested in Florida on February 24 on a kidnapping warrant, reports claim. Soon after, video surveillance footage emerged which, according to reports, shows YoungBoy allegedly body-slamming his girlfriend, Jania. When he was taken in by police, it was discovered that he was a fugitive from Georgia for allegedly committing assault, weapons violations and kidnapping, as reported by TMZ. YoungBoy’s girlfriend, Jania has since taken to social media to deny any allegations of kidnapping or abuse.

