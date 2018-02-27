Milo Ventimiglia Shaves Off His Moustache & ‘This Is Us’ Fans Are Grieving For Jack Again

Jack is dead and his moustache is gone! Milo Ventimiglia gave ‘This Is Us’ fans another reason to be sad, undergoing a makeover that had him shave off his ‘stache!

This Is Us fans who are still traumatized by Jack Pearson died will probably want to skip this one. Or, at least, they may not want to look under Milo Ventimiglia’s nose. The 40-year-old star debuted a clean-shaven look on Feb. 26, after wrapping Season 2 of the hit show. Milo left his moustache behind (unlike – spoiler alert – the personal objects Jack should have ditched in the fire.) The ‘stache-less look, along with a shorter version of his slick-back style, gives off young Jack vibes, which should give This Is Us fans even more reason to sob over Jack’s death.

Milo’s makeover came at the hands of hairstylist Ashley Streicher, according to People. Ashley happens to be a close friend of Milos TV wife, Mandy Moore, who underwent her own style update a day before Milo hacked off his moustache. “Keepin’ it in the Fam #ThisIsUs end of season chop for @miloanthonyventimiglia ❤ #momANDdad #jackANDrebecca,” Ashley captioned the Instagram shot of Milo’s new ‘do.

Perhaps the younger look is part of Milo’s future on the show. “I’m still around,” he told Ellen DeGeneres, 60, on the Feb. 07 episode of her show. “Jack is still around. I’ve been dead since the beginning, so it’s kind of like this is just the story of how I died.” The show will flashback to Jack’s time in the service, including his tour in the Vietnam War. Plus, Milo reminded everyone that This Is Us plays “with a lot of things around time and memory and what could have been,” so while it’s the end of Milo’s moustache, it’s not the end of his tenure on the show.

For those who haven’t been spoiled yet, Jack was killed by a slow cooker. Actually, it’s more complex than that: the crock pot caught fire and set the fire on. While Jack was able to get Rebecca, Kate and Randall out, he goes back to save the family dog, while getting a bag of personal items. While the hospital visit reveals he has soot in his lungs, he seems okay – until he’s not. Suddenly, Jack is dead from a heart attack and This Is Us fans are devastated yet again. However, as Dr. Robert Bos EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com, Jack’s death should not have happened, saying it “makes no sense.”

