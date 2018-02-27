Mel B. Reveals The Spice Girls Are Performing At Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Wedding

So. Many. Feels. — Mel B revealed that she and the Spice Girls are attending the royal wedding… AND THEY’RE PERFORMING! You’ve got to see this!

Dreams really do come true! Mel B, 42, just dropped some major tea and fans are shook, including us. The singer announced that she and the Spice Girls — Victoria Beckham, Emma Bunton, Geri Halliwell, and Melanie Chisholm, are attending the royal wedding AND performing at the ceremony! She dropped the news when she appeared on The Real, February 27. Mel attempted to be discrete while being heavily questioned by the talk show’s panel. Host, Loni Love — a major royals fan — pressed Mel with inquiries about Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle‘s upcoming nuptials to the point where Mel couldn’t hold a straight face.

Love asked Mel if she knew anyone at all who would be attending the wedding, to which she subtly nodded. Then, the hosts collectively cheered after they caught on that Mel’s signal actually meant that she, herself is attending. “All five Spice Girls are,” Mel confessed. “Why am I so honest?” Then, Loni had a “serious” inquiry. — “Will the Spice Girls be performing at the reception?” Loni asked, to which Mel replied, “Ugh, this is where I’m just like…” Her secretive response prompted the hosts to jump up and down screaming. Mel then threw her note cards up in the air and said, “I need to go! I’m going to get fired!” Mel also revealed that her wedding invitation was very “proper.”

Today in #GirlChatLive, Mel B shares if she is going to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding, and if the SPICE GIRLS ARE PERFORMING!! pic.twitter.com/Wx5geXuR7G — The Real (@TheRealDaytime) February 27, 2018

Prince Harry may be feeling the nostalgia on his wedding day since he already met the Spice Girls as a young boy. He met the girl group, along with his father, Prince Charles while in South Africa in 1997. The Spice Girls, Prince Harry and Prince Charles all posed for a photo together at the time.

Kensington Palace announced that Prince Harry and Meghan will wed on May 19, 2018 at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. The couple — who began dating in 2016 — announced their engagement to the world on November 27.

