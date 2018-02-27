Is ‘Teen Mom 3’s Mackenzie McKee Replacing Farrah Abraham On ‘OG’? See Evidence

‘Teen Mom 3’ star Mackenzie McKee appears to be the front-runner to replace Farrah Abraham on ‘Teen Mom OG’. See the photo evidence!

In early February, it was rumored that both Teen Mom 3 star Mackenzie McKee and Ryan Edwards‘ wife, Mackenzie Standifer, were being eyed as replacements for Farrah Abraham, following her controversial firing from Teen Mom OG. It was all just talk at the time, but now there’s photographic proof that seems to show McKee is the front-runner. On Feb. 15, The Hollywood Gossip pointed out that McKee shared a couple of photo clues on social media, including an image of executive producer Morgan J. Freeman. McKee posted the picture on Snapchat, and it shows her mom talking to Morgan. Not surprisingly, this quickly sparked rumors regarding her possible addition to Teen Mom OG.

Furthermore, McKee also shared an image of her sipping on a cup of Starbucks coffee. To some, it may be insignificant, but if you’re a diehard fan of the franchise, then you’re well aware of the fact that Teen Mom 3 producers were known to bring Starbucks coffee to her and other cast members of the show before the start of filming. After McKee posted the pic, fans started congratulating her for joining Teen Mom OG. “I really really hope they bring you back to ‘Teen Mom.’ Your family is amazing,” one person wrote. See both photos below.

Obviously, nothing has been confirmed yet — fans haven’t even seen the episode when Farrah gets fired yet. Morgan was about to confront Farrah during the Feb. 26 episode, but the scene was cut short with a “to be continued…” notice. Even so, these photos seem super suspicious, right?

HollywoodLifers, would you like to see Mackenzie McKee join Teen Mom OG? Tell us how you feel below!