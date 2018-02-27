Liam Payne Trolled Shawn Mendes On Twitter & Now Fans Want Them To Make Music ASAP

Here for this bromance! Liam pretended to be Shawn’s personal paparazzo, and fans are demanding they stop messing around and work together already.

Liam Payne, 24, and Shawn Mendes, 19, had an interaction on Twitter, and we can’t even handle it. Basically, Shawn asked an innocent question, and Liam swooped into make a hilarious joke. Seriously, how have these two not collaborated yet?!

It all started when Shawn put out the call to find out where some photos of him in the ocean had come from on Feb. 26. Shortly after, Liam decided to ‘fess up. “Sorry man I took them… couldn’t help myself,” the One Directioner replied, along with a shrug emoji. Can we please be in this friendship?

Naturally, fans are living for the exchange, and tweeting about their hopes that the two will team up and make some beautiful music together. “Liam tweeting shawn i dEMAND A COLLAB,” one fan tweet-yelled. “Can shawn and liam please collab?” another asked. Yes, this is a thing we want. There’s even a poll and you can vote below. See more photos of Liam here.

Shawn has also hinted at a collaboration with another 1D member — Niall Horan, 24, with whom he shared a pure hug at the 2017 American Music Awards. “We’ve jammed out,” Shawn told fans during a Q&A last year. “But we will write a song,” he added. So who will Shawn work with first: Liam or Niall? Actually, we’re not picky.

Check out the tweets about Liam and Shawn:

Lmao. Where are these coming from! https://t.co/2EqbbpTUmT — Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendes) February 27, 2018

Sorry man I took them … couldn’t help myself 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Liam (@LiamPayne) February 27, 2018

Shawn is quaking — ✏️ (@carloslowpez) February 27, 2018

An interaction — Mariana 🐻 (@mariihonest) February 27, 2018

LMAO I LOVE YOU BOTH — dani (@pigeonourry) February 27, 2018

do you want a shawn ft liam collaboration? {rt after you vote} #ShawnMendes #LiamPayne — polls ♡ (@yellowpolls) February 27, 2018

