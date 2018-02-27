Kylie Jenner Models New Makeup Collection While Nannies Take Care Of Baby Stormi

Kylie gave fans a preview of her upcoming line, The Weather Collection by modeling the makeup. See the pics here, and learn why the new mom has now hired nannies!

Kylie Jenner’s highly anticipated makeup line is almost here! The Weather Collection, inspired by baby Stormi Webster will officially launch on Feb. 28, and by the looks of Kylie’s new promotional shoot, it’s beautiful. The new mom shared photos of herself modeling the makeup, and it features shimmery green, gold, black, and yellow eye shadow. So unique, right? It’s clear Kylie’s so in love with motherhood especially if she’s using her new baby as a muse.

Speaking of parenting, as we previously reported, Kylie was hesitant to hire help, but it looks like now she’s given in. “With the support and abilities she has to hire nannies and assistants, she’s been a really, really great mom. She’s incredibly doting and hands-on as a mom. She’s always been very maternal,” a source explained to PEOPLE. We can certainly understand Kylie’s decision, after all, being a first time mom is not easy. Fortunately, Kylie has a really good support system including her baby daddy Travis Scott, 25. The “Butterfly Effect” rapper has taken his daddy duties very seriously as he’s reportedly been changing diapers and helping out with feedings. So sweet, right?

Taking a break from parenting, Travis and Kylie stepped out for a lunch date on Feb. 24. The couple hit up Nobu in Malibu and were joined by Kylie’s BFF Jordyn Woods. Upon leaving, Travis and Kylie were photographed hopping into her $1.4 million brand-new Ferrari LaFerrari. It’s unclear whether or not Travis bought it for Kylie as a push present, but it’s definitely a stunning whip! Can we say goals?

