Kourtney Kardashian & Scott Disick ‘Not At The Best Place’: He ‘Wanted To Get Back Together’

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick aren’t on the best terms when it comes to how they feel about each other. Get the details here.

Kourtney Kardashian, 38, and Scott Disick, 34, may be co-parenting their three children, but when it comes to dealing with each other, they’re not exactly on the best of terms. “Kourtney and Scott’s relationship is a bit more complicated right now,” a source told People. “They’re not at the best place and Scott isn’t a fan of her boyfriend. He really wanted to get back together with Kourtney at one point and was very serious about it, but they never reconciled so there are still hurt feelings there.” Kourtney has been dating her current younger beau, Younes Bendjima, 24, since Oct. 2016 and despite speculation that their big age difference may cause their relationship to fizzle, things have been going really well for the two.

Scott’s feelings must have caused some serious awkwardness over the holidays since both Scott and Younes showed up at Kris Jenner‘s annual Christmas party. “Younes has met her kids,” the source continued. “Kourtney’s family really likes him. He’s the opposite of Scott. He doesn’t party, isn’t flashy and really treats Kourtney with a lot of respect. It’s obvious that he really cares about her.” When it comes to Scott’s own relationship with Sofia Richie, 19, Kourtney’s feelings were similar to his about her and Younes. The initial reaction from Kourtney when she found out that Scott was dating Sofia was not positive,” an insider told the outlet. “Like most people, she thinks Sofia is way too young for him and doesn’t get it.”

On a recent episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kourtney talked to her sister Khloe Kardashian, 33, about a phone conversation she had with Scott. “Last night, Scott called me at like 2 in the morning — he never calls me late at night, ever,” she told Khloe. “And he was just ranting — like, ‘What are we doing in life? What are you doing? What am I doing?’ And I’ll go: ‘But what are you doing?’ But then he’ll say: ‘But what are you doing? Is it any better?’” Kourtney continued to explain that she had enough. “By the end of the conversation, I just was like: ‘I have a boyfriend,” she said “He’s 24 years old. It’s not the craziest thing that’s ever happened in the world!’ And he was like: ‘He’s your boyfriend?!’ And then he hung up the phone.”

HollywoodLifers, are you surprised that Kourtney and Scott aren’t on the best of terms? Let us know your opinions.