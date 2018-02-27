Kim Kardashian’s New ‘Vogue’ India Photo Spread Is ‘Too Hot To Handle’ — See Sexy Pics

Kim Kardashian just revealed her ‘Vogue’ India covers for the March 2018 issue, and they are breathtaking! See the pics here.

It has been a glorious day for Kim Kardashian fans. The KUWTK star debuted pink hair, shared a new pic of Chicago West, and has now revealed her Vogue India covers. For cover one, Kim looks absolutely stunning dressed in a black satin dress in front of a wall of red roses. For the second cover, Kim goes for a more daring look with a red off-the-shoulder tulle gown. Can we say goals? Of course we aren’t the only ones obsessing over her shoot. “VOGUE INDIA OMG!!! This vogue just got too hot to handle,” one fan tweeted on Feb. 26.

And just when you thought the cover was amazing, wait until you see the inside! Vogue India shared a pic, taken by Greg Swales, from the shoot featuring Kim in a gorgeous two piece set. Her hair, done by Chris Appleton, is styled in wet waves as she flaunts elegant dangling earrings. “Instagram royalty Kim Kardashian West has a fairy tale moment in our #March 2018 issue,” Vogue India captioned the post. It’s clear Kim is only getting hotter with age because this spread is one of her best covers to date.

Kim’s Vogue India shoot follows her sister Kendall Jenner who was the magazine’s cover star in May 2017. Unfortunately, Kendall received a lot of backlash as many fans questioned the magazine’s decision to feature a non Indian woman for the magazine’s 10th anniversary issue. Vogue India quickly defended their decision with, “In the last 10 years, Vogue India has had only 12 international covers, including Kendall Jenner, in 2017. Therefore, statistically, 90 percent of our covers are Indian! And we are proud of that.” Nevertheless, the cover was beautiful, and it’s cool to see both sisters being featured in the same magazine.

