Kim Kardashian Slammed By ‘Vogue India’ Fans Who Are Pissed Over Her Cover Shoot

Kim Kardashian is not Indian, and yet she’s on the cover of ‘Vogue India.’ Some fans have a problem with that and they blasted the mag for not ‘representing’ Indian women!

With over 1,349,000,000 people living in India, according to WorldOMeters.com, some fans weren’t baffled as to why Kim Kardashian, 37, was on the cover of the March 2018 issue of Vogue India. Yes, Ms. Kardashian-West looked amazing in the pictures the magazine shared on Feb. 26. However, many fans were to quick to slam the publication for using a cover model that wasn’t Indian, option for the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star instead of the literally millions of “beautiful Indian women” in their country.

“Someone tell me WHY kim is on vogue india DID THEY RUN OUT OF INDIAN WOMEN?!?!?!?!” one user tweeted. “It’s either western women or fair Indians put on the cover WHERE IS THE REPRESENTATION!!!!” Another person pointed out that their anger wasn’t personally directed towards the KUWTK star. “I have nothing against Kim Kardashian but @VOGUEIndia is really doing itself a disservice by continually neglecting to portrait brown women in their “magazine”— you’re perpetuating a detrimental cycle of underrepresentation. Stop white washing your own damn culture.”

Some also argued that they see Kim K “everywhere, all the time,” and her taking a spot on Vogue India’s cover robs an Indian star of their small piece of the spotlight. Speaking of Indian talent being denied, one user pointed out that “the photographer, the clothes, the makeup artist, the hair stylist, none of them are Indian. It could have been an opportunity to showcase Indian talent to the world but…” Oh, and the discussion didn’t just end at “Kim Vs. Indian stars,” as some argued that “it wasn’t her it’d [be] some Thin Lightskinned Indian Bitch anyways,” as one user said.

No shade on the Kardashians.. but like y’all seriously couldn’t find an INDIAN for the cover? First Kendall & now Kim? 🙄 @VOGUEIndia — Jenny (@jennymarie_93) February 27, 2018

I have nothing against Kim Kardashian but @VOGUEIndia is really doing itself a disservice by continually neglecting to portrait brown women in their “magazine”— you’re perpetuating a detrimental cycle of underrepresentation. Stop white washing your own damn culture. — Aditi Prasad (@P_diti) February 27, 2018

I love Kim. But Vogue India, we need to talk about your obsessive need to style American celebs in Indian clothes when you have a lot of Indian celebrities to choose from! https://t.co/sMAAiYEZIx — Nimra Khan (@FindingMyLaw) February 27, 2018

Kim Kardashian on the Vogue India cover is nothing special… but I’m actually more concerned that even when the magazine chooses to feature Indian celebrities and models, they are almost never dark skinned. Which is a gross misrepresentation of real-life India. — 🌱 (@cleopavitra) February 27, 2018

who cares if kim kardashian is on the cover of vogue india lol if it wasn’t her it’d b some Thin Lightskinned Indian Bitch anyways !!! means nothing ! — neethi (@neethz) February 27, 2018

I find Indian women one of the most beautiful and gorgeous women in the world honestly. I would rather see a gorgeous brown girl on the cover of @VOGUEIndia than Kim K, who we see everywhere, all the time — MrsVazMayne❤️ (@MrsVazMayne) February 27, 2018

kim k in a lehenga??? i think the fuck not @VOGUEIndia could you seriously not find a single indian woman for the magazine pic.twitter.com/cFgmtzCSIy — p. (@_hansoI) February 27, 2018

I don’t mind kim on @VOGUEIndia cover but the problem is that the photographer, the clothes, the makeup artist, the hair stylist, none of them are Indian. It could have been an opportunity to showcase Indian talent to the world but…. #VogueIndia #KimKardashian — jasmine (@jasmine46920771) February 27, 2018

someone tell me WHY kim is on vogue india DID THEY RUN OUT OF INDIAN WOMEN?!?!?!?! — Ree🦄 (@riaaa_d) February 27, 2018

why was kim k on the cover of vogue india pic.twitter.com/4DuqLL0Lgt — nation’s pick: bts (@CYPHERPARTFlVE) February 27, 2018

If this seems like a repeat, it is. Kim’s younger sister, Kendall Jenner, 22, appeared on the cover of Vogue India’s May 2017 cover. Just like Kim, fans were furious that Kendall — who is not Indian, btw – was on the cover and was the star of the shoot featured in the pages of the publication. Others were kind of annoyed that Kendall didn’t post pictures of the shoot on her social media accounts, which would, y’know, promote the Indian magazine to her millions of followers.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think? Should Vogue India have put Kim on the cover?