Kim Kardashian Slammed By ‘Vogue India’ Fans Who Are Pissed Over Her Cover Shoot

Courtesy of Vogue India
Kim Kardashian is not Indian, and yet she’s on the cover of ‘Vogue India.’ Some fans have a problem with that and they blasted the mag for not ‘representing’ Indian women!

With over 1,349,000,000 people living in India, according to WorldOMeters.com, some fans weren’t baffled as to why Kim Kardashian, 37, was on the cover of the March 2018 issue of Vogue India. Yes, Ms. Kardashian-West looked amazing in the pictures the magazine shared on Feb. 26. However, many fans were to quick to slam the publication for using a cover model that wasn’t Indian, option for the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star instead of the literally millions of “beautiful Indian women” in their country.

“Someone tell me WHY kim is on vogue india DID THEY RUN OUT OF INDIAN WOMEN?!?!?!?!” one user tweeted. “It’s either western women or fair Indians put on the cover WHERE IS THE REPRESENTATION!!!!” Another person pointed out that their anger wasn’t personally directed towards the KUWTK star. “I have nothing against Kim Kardashian but @VOGUEIndia is really doing itself a disservice by continually neglecting to portrait brown women in their “magazine”— you’re perpetuating a detrimental cycle of underrepresentation. Stop white washing your own damn culture.”

Some also argued that they see Kim K “everywhere, all the time,” and her taking a spot on Vogue India’s cover robs an Indian star of their small piece of the spotlight. Speaking of Indian talent being denied, one user pointed out that “the photographer, the clothes, the makeup artist, the hair stylist, none of them are Indian. It could have been an opportunity to showcase Indian talent to the world but…” Oh, and the discussion didn’t just end at “Kim Vs. Indian stars,” as some argued that “it wasn’t her it’d [be] some Thin Lightskinned Indian Bitch anyways,” as one user said.

If this seems like a repeat, it is. Kim’s younger sister, Kendall Jenner, 22, appeared on the cover of Vogue India’s May 2017 cover. Just like Kim, fans were furious that Kendall — who is not Indian, btw – was on the cover and was the star of the shoot featured in the pages of the publication. Others were kind of annoyed that Kendall didn’t post pictures of the shoot on her social media accounts, which would, y’know, promote the Indian magazine to her millions of followers.

