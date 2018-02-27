Kim Kardashian Reveals What She Hates Most About Kylie, Kourtney, Khloe & Kendall & We’re Shook

Everyone has a trait in their siblings that they’d love to erase and Kim Kardashian is spilling the tea on what she hates the most about her sisters and brother.

While the audience sees every in and out of the Kardashians on their reality show, no one truly knows the family as deeply as its own members. Kim Kardashian, 37, is opening up to Vogue India about what traits she hates the most in all of her siblings. The publication asked what quality she would most want to take away from Kourtney, 38, Khloe, 33, Rob, 30, Kendall Jenner, 22, and Kylie, 20. The mother of three did not disappoint as she gave super candid responses.

As for Kourtney, Kim would like to rid her older sis of her “stubbornness.” Yeah, we can totally see that as she’s not one to easily change her mind. For Khloe, Kim hates when she gets “too sensitive.” Boo! Khloe’s open heart and wearing her feelings on her sleeve are some of her most endearing qualities. Maybe she gets more weepy and defensive around Kim than we know.

“I would take away Kendall’s anxiety,” Kim told the magazine. Aww, it sounds like she’d want to remove that trait for Kendall’s own good more than it is actually annoying. No one wants to suffer from anxiety. Kylie on the other hand has a quality that Kim would LOVE to see go away. Her wilfulness gets on KKW’s nerves as she calls it an “I don’t care, I know what I’m doing thing.” When it comes to Rob, they’ve had a pretty frosty relationship in recent years and Kim would love to get rid of “my brother’s moodiness.” Most of her family probably can agree with that one.

As for her mama Kris Jenner, 62, she doesn’t have a single flaw in her daughter’s eyes. When asked to take away one of her mom’s worst qualities, the KKW beauty founder was stumped. She would remove “Nothing. She’s perfect.” Kim did have some good things to say about her sibs though, as she was asked what their best qualities are. “My brother’s sense of humor. Kendall’s sweetness. Khloé’s I-don’tgive-a-f*** attitude. Kourtney’s savviness around finances. Kylie’s ability to just go for it and not care what other people’s opinions are. And my mom’s nurturing,” she replied. Yeah, those are some damn fine traits.

