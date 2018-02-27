Kim Kardashian Feels Responsible For Kylie Jenner’s Success — Without Me There’d ‘Be No Kylie’

Kim Kardashian feels all her hard work is what has helped sis Kylie Jenner get to the level of fame she’s at today. Get EXCLUSIVE details here.

Kim Kardashian, 37, is not letting little sister Kylie Jenner, 20, take the credit for her own success and feels if it wasn’t for her, Kylie wouldn’t be known. “Kim feels that all of Kylie’s success is thanks to all the hard work Kim has already done,” a source close to the Kardashians EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “Kim does her best not to let jealousy creep into her relationship with her youngest sister but it’s hard cause Kim feels like she was here first. Kylie’s makeup empire has amassed her a fortune and Kim is a little bitter about all the money that goes straight into Kylie’s pockets because Kim feels like much of those earnings are thanks to everything she did first.”

Despite the fact that Kim feels like she’s the reason Kylie’s become a household name, the two didn’t grow up with any animosity between them and in fact, Kylie has always wanted to be like Kim! “From makeup to social media, Kim was always Kylie’s role model and the younger sister followed the path that Kim created,” the source continued. “There is very much a healthy competition and rivalry between not just Kim and Kylie but all the sisters. When one sister succeeds at something, it pushes all of the sisters to work harder on their own projects. While a big part of Kim feels inspired by Kylie’s wealth, the big sister also feels like she deserves more credit for Kylie’s life because without Kim, there would be no Kylie.”

Kylie’s success that Kim feels she’s helped her with has definitely continued to shine on, especially in the last year. The new mom just announced a new weather collection of her makeup line, Kylie Cosmetics, that was inspired by her baby Stormi. It features various weather-themed colors and goes on sale on Feb. 28. With the large amount of sales Kylie’s had in the past, we’re pretty sure this collection will be as successful as she hopes.

