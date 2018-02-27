Kim Kardashian Feels Responsible For Kylie Jenner’s Success — Without Me There’d ‘Be No Kylie’
Kim Kardashian feels all her hard work is what has helped sis Kylie Jenner get to the level of fame she’s at today. Get EXCLUSIVE details here.
Kim Kardashian, 37, is not letting little sister Kylie Jenner, 20, take the credit for her own success and feels if it wasn’t for her, Kylie wouldn’t be known. “Kim feels that all of Kylie’s success is thanks to all the hard work Kim has already done,” a source close to the Kardashians EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “Kim does her best not to let jealousy creep into her relationship with her youngest sister but it’s hard cause Kim feels like she was here first. Kylie’s makeup empire has amassed her a fortune and Kim is a little bitter about all the money that goes straight into Kylie’s pockets because Kim feels like much of those earnings are thanks to everything she did first.”
Kylie’s success that Kim feels she’s helped her with has definitely continued to shine on, especially in the last year. The new mom just announced a new weather collection of her makeup line, Kylie Cosmetics, that was inspired by her baby Stormi. It features various weather-themed colors and goes on sale on Feb. 28. With the large amount of sales Kylie’s had in the past, we’re pretty sure this collection will be as successful as she hopes.
