Kylie Jenner Vs Kim Kardashian — Who Rocked Pink Hair Better?

It’s a pink hair battle! Kim’s new ‘do reminded us of Kylie’s pastel pink look. Who wore it better?

Kim Kardashian, 37, stepped out with pink hair on Feb. 25 and we LOVE it. But we have to give credit to the OG of pastel hair — her little sister Kylie Jenner! Kylie has rocked pretty much every color that exists — teal, pink, blue, orange — but she rocked pink hair in October 2016. She must really love the shade because she posted throwbacks of her look in both September 2017 and January 2017 on Instagram. Just like Kim, Kylie has had short hair and long hair, icy blonde and jet black.

Kim recently revealed why she went pink: “Ever since I did the CR Fashion Book shoot and wore a pink wig, I thought it would be fun to dye my hair pink. Chris Appleton and I thought about it for a month and then decided to just go for it! Since my hair is blond right now, it was easy to put the pink color over it. I figured now was the perfect timing!” Kim says her daughter “North absolutely loves it! She was so excited when she woke up to see I had pink hair. Kanye loves it, too. He thinks it’s fun to mix things up. It might only last a week or two, but I love it and I hope you guys do too!” We do, Kim! Vote in the comments which look you love best!

HollywoodLifers, who rocked their pink hair better? Kylie Jenner or Kim Kardashian?