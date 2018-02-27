Khloe Kardashian Proudly Shows Off 8-Month Baby Bump In Skintight Dress — New Pics

Khloe Kardashian’s at the end of her pregnancy & her baby bump’s bigger than ever! Celebrating 8 months, the star flaunted her belly for fans, and she was glowing!

Wearing a super form-fitting dress, Khloe Kardashian, 33, took to Snapchat on Feb. 26 to reveal she’s officially eight months along in her pregnancy. The reality star used a puppy face filter to show off her large bump, and over the video she wrote, “8 months bumpin.” In the fun clip, she also made sure to give fans a generous view of her stomach, showing it from a few different angles. Clearly Khloe is a very proud mama-to-be! Click here to see pics of Khloe hiding her bump before she announced her pregnancy.

Khloe is expecting her first child with NBA player Tristan Thompson, 26, and while they’re reportedly having a baby boy, Khloe has not confirmed her little one’s sex — yet! However, the Revenge Body creator “shocks” her sisters Kim Kardashian, 37, and Kourtney Kardashian, 38, with her gender reveal during the season finale of their reality show. The episode will air next week, so hopefully we’ll know then if Khloe and Tristan are having a son or a daughter! Either way though, Khloe looks amazing for being eight months pregnant. And that’s no accident either — the star has continued working out throughout her maternity journey.

In fact, while Khloe is thrilled about becoming a mom, she also cannot wait to get her flat tummy back once she gives birth next month. “[Khloe’s] counting down the days to giving birth. She’s super excited about being a mom, but she’s equally excited about getting her pre-baby body back again,” a Khloe insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY earlier this week. “She’s been working out religiously throughout the pregnancy… She’s hoping she will be able to snap back super quick and easy.” We don’t think she’ll have any problem losing the baby weight!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — can you believe Khloe is already eight months along in her pregnancy? Are you excited for her to give birth next month?