Kendall Jenner Spotted Heading To Dinner With Mystery Man: Done With Blake Griffin After Lawsuit Drama?

Has Kendall Jenner given Blake Griffin the boot? New pics show the supermodel out with a new bearded hottie!

Kendall Jenner, 22, has no time for drama! On Monday night, February 26, she joined a handsome male friend for dinner at Nobu in Malibu, California. There was no sign of her rumored boyfriend, Blake Griffin, 28, whose ex is currently suing him for palimony. The problem with that for Kendall? Blake’s ex, Brynn Cameron, 31, specifically called out Kendall by name in the lawsuit. Woof.

On top of that, Blake was just traded from the Los Angeles Lakers to the Detroit Pistons. Considering Kendall’s modeling career and deeply rooted family life, it’s unlikely she’s willing to trade the west coast for middle America. As HollywoodLife previously and EXCLUSIVELY reported, Kendall is pretty upset that Blake’s ex went as far to name drop her in their palimony dispute. “She doesn’t want to be a part of anyone’s baggage and she feels that this lawsuit is exactly that,” an insider close to Kendall told HollywoodLife. They also added, “She is a little pissed that she is in the news for this, she thinks it is very petty.”

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — What do YOU think about Kendall’s dinner date with this mystery guy? Do YOU think she’s ditched Blake for someone new over his lawsuit drama? Comment below, let us know!