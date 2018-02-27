Jennifer Lawrence Slams Rumor She Broke Up Chris Pratt’s Marriage: ‘That’s A Good One’

Seven months after Chris Pratt and Anna Faris’ split, Jennifer Lawrence is addressing rumors that she broke up the marriage — she insists she had NOTHING to do with it.

When Chris Pratt and Anna Faris announced their separation in August, the rumor mill immediately started churning about what went wrong in their seemingly perfect marriage. It didn’t take long for cheating rumors to surface, and speculation was high that a possible relationship between Chris and his Passengers co-star, Jennifer Lawrence, was the reason for the split. Now, J. Law is setting the record straight. “I never had an affair with Chris Pratt on Passengers,” she told KISS FM, when asked about the weirdest rumor she’d recently heard about herself. “That’s a good one.” She even went on to explain how ridiculous it was that that story even started in the first place.

“I mean, they got a divorce like two years later!” she ranted. “And everybody was like ‘Jennifer Lawrence!’ And I was like…what the, what?! I’m in Montreal two years later!” When the rumors first surfaced, a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Jennifer was “horrified” to be blamed for the separation, especially since she was so “heartbroken” about the split herself. “The worst part about the rumors is that she adores Anna,” our source explained at the time. “She got to know her really well when she did Passengers with Chris and considers her a friend.”

Jen isn’t the first celebrity to comment on her reported involvement in this breakup, though. When rumors surfaced that Olivia Munn was dating Chris earlier this year, she made a point to reach out to Anna directly and shoot down the reports…then posted the text exchange on Instagram. “I would never respond to random tabloid stories, but since we know each other I wanted to reach out to you personally to tell you the story about m and Chris dating has 0% truth,” she wrote. “I’m sure you already know it’s not true, or maybe didn’t care either way, but I just wanted to reach out personally to tell you it’s not true.” Good thing we have these ladies to clear things up!

