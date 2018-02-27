Va-va-voom! Jennifer Lawrence looked absolutely amazing at the New York premiere of her movie ‘Red Sparrow’ on Feb. 26 — see her gorgeous dress below!

Jennifer Lawrence, 27, continues to stun at every Red Sparrow press event she attends! It’s been all about the cleavage on this press tour. This latest look, for the New York premiere, showed off her figure underneath her black and sheer dress. It was tight and fitted at the top, with a full ball gown skirt. Gorgeous! She isn’t afraid to show off her body, that’s for sure! She wore a very low cut dress that was so similar to the famous Versace dress Elizabeth Hurley wore back in 1994, while in London promoting the flick. She actually got slammed for wearing the dress in the chilly weather, but as Jennifer pointed out, it was just for a few minutes for a couple photos, and how could she not show off that amazing design!?

Also in London, she rocked a gorgeous, sequin Dior dress, with wild waves in her hair. For the New York premiere, she hair her hair pulled into a chic top knot, and wore smokey eye makeup and a bold red lip. Also, can we talk about her amazing arm muscles? Jennifer found major confidence in this movie role, and just told 60 Minutes on Feb. 25, “It’s my body, it’s my art, and it’s my choice. And if you don’t like boobs, you should not go see Red Sparrow.” See all the best looks Jennifer has worn promoting Red Sparrow in the gallery!

HollywoodLifers, did you love Jennifer Lawrence’s black dress at the Red Sparrow premiere?