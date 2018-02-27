Did Khloe Kardashian Just Confirm She’s Having A Baby Girl? See New Pic That Has Fans Convinced

Khloe Kardashian has yet to officially announce the sex of her baby, but fans think she’s already given it away in a recent Insta post! See why they’re freaking out.

Khloe Kardashian, 33, is playing coy about the sex of her and Tristan Thompson‘s, 26, unborn baby, but some think she may have just revealed the big news over Instagram! Taking to the app on Feb. 27, the reality star posted a gorgeous photo of a large bouquet of roses. Due to the fact the flowers are mostly pink, commenters are convinced her bundle of joy is a girl! But of course Khloe didn’t give any more hints, as she left the image completely caption-less. Click here to see cute pics of Tristan and Khloe’s sweet PDA.

As soon as Khloe’s rose pic was uploaded, fans started commenting that she’s “for sure” having a daughter. “Its a girl hey?” one person wrote. Another confidently gushed, “It’s a GIRL!!!💕.” Yet another fan declared, “It’s def a girl guys.” However, HollywoodLife.com reported back in December that KoKo and her man are getting ready to welcome a SON. People and E! has also confirmed the child is a boy. On the flip side though, I guess we can’t be sure about ANYTHING until Khloe actually reveals the news herself. She’s totally teasing us!

“Still betting on a boy 💙,” another commenter wrote next to the rose pic. Only time will tell, but boy OR girl, it’s clear Khloe cannot wait to become a mom at last. Just last night, on Feb. 26, the Revenge Body creator shared she has hit her 8-month mark. Posing on Snapchat, she showed off her large baby bump, and she could not have looked happier. Hopefully we won’t have to wait too much longer to find out her little one’s sex though. After all, in a preview clip for this Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Khloe tells her sisters the gender news, and Kourtney is “shocked.” Hmm, so maybe it IS a girl?

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are YOU convinced Khloe is having a girl? Or are you placing your bet on a baby boy?