James Gunn Just Revealed That Groot Is Dead & The Internet Is Not Okay

You guys are NOT going to believe this, but everyone’s beloved ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ hero, Groot, is actually dead. So who the heck is baby Groot?

James Gunn, 51, has just dropped a massive bombshell on the Guardians of the Galaxy fanbase: Groot is dead. Remember when Groot sacrificed himself at the very end of the first Guardians movie? And then suddenly we saw that he had re-sprouted in a planter? Okay well that was fake news, because the Groot growing in the planter was not actually Groot — it was his SON. Are you confused? Baffled? Devastated? Well, you are not alone.

“First Groot is dead. Baby Groot is his son,” Guardians writer/director, James, tweeted in response to a fan who suggested Groot can be “grown back” to life. Many fans of the movies believed that that’s exactly what happened to Groot after he made the ultimate sacrifice to save his friends, but James decided to rain all over their parades with this new information. The best part is that James revealed (confirmed?) this information after getting into a (hilarious) Twitter argument with someone over whose life was more important: porgs from Star Wars or Groot. James might be bias, but he also revealed he’s not a huge fan of porgs (who he called “penguins” and “big-eyed pigeons”) in this argument. But, that’s irrelevant.

And now onto how Twitter took the news of Groot’s death — which was, obviously, not well.

SO JAMES GUNN CONFIRMED THAT ADULT GROOT IS DEAD AND BABY GROOT IS HIS SON IM SOBBING — emily (@daisyxtom) February 27, 2018

Imagine just fucking going on the internet and saying a bunch of fucking bull shit about how Baby Groot is actually Groot's son and Groot has been dead the whole time and thinking that's ok — Ryan Broderick (@broderick) February 27, 2018

First Groot is dead. Baby Groot is his son. pic.twitter.com/vvIWQbfiiL — the gremlin from svt (@cyjslc) February 27, 2018

It has been brought to my attention that Baby Groot is supposedly Og Groot's son, because Groot is dead. I want it on the record that I am against this, it is a bad take, Baby Groot is Groot, thanks — Cretin, Literal Cat Feminist (@trabblescrabble) February 27, 2018

