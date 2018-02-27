IHOP’s National Pancake Day 2018: How To Get Free Pancakes From The Restaurant On Feb. 27

National Pancake Day at IHOP is here! On Feb. 27, you can get pancakes for FREE if you eat at the restaurant. Here’s the deal!

Pancake lovers, rejoice! IHOP National Pancake Day is here, and you won’t want to miss out on your opportunity to score some free treats from the chain breakfast joint. If you dine in at any IHOP between 7:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m., you can get a FREE short stack of buttermilk original pancakes, which normally cost $4.79! There are some stipulations — the offer is only good in restaurant, so grabbing the food for takeout isn’t an option, and the restaurant’s flavored pancakes are not included. But, still, who could pass up the chance for some free grub!?

By participating in National Pancake Day, you can also help out a good cause. IHOP locations will be asking for donations from diners to help raise money for local children’s hospitals and health organizations. This year’s goal is to raise $5 million to benefit children who are battling critical illnesses. The restaurant started its National Pancake Day tradition back in 2006, and has since raised $30 million. Okay, okay, this does kind of take away from that whole part that makes the pancakes “free,” but for a very good reason right?!

IHOP donates to the following charities on National Pancake Day: Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, Shriners Hospitals for Children and the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. If you can’t make it into a restaurant on Feb. 27, you can still donate to the organizations via IHOP’s website. Well, what are you waiting for?! There’s only so much time left to score this awesome deal!

Today is IHOP® National Pancake Day®. Today we celebrate that every pancake has the right to pancake. So come into IHOP® for a free short stack of pancakes. Rejoice! pic.twitter.com/3BH4XjS63N — IHOP (@IHOP) February 27, 2018

