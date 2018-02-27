Farrah Abraham Fires Back After ‘Teen Mom OG’ Recasting: I Was ‘Their Biggest Star’

Farrah Abraham is ready to move on without being a part of ‘Teen Mom OG’ and feels like she can never be replaced after her firing. Get the details here!

Farrah Abraham, 26, is speaking out about the recent news that Teen Mom OG is replacing her with Mackenzie McKee, 23, from Teen Mom 3 after her firing and she’s taking credit for being the reason the series has done so well. “I wish them all the best with the show,” she told Us Weekly. “I’m out on a high note. This is the longest season in history and I’m their biggest star. I can do my own show, but I don’t want to focus on reality TV. I’m focusing on scripted opportunities but will always enjoy a good reality TV project. Despite her willingness to move on, she expressed her confusion on the series’ decision. “I don’t know what the show is doing,” she said. “You could take all the girls on all the series, but none can bring or do as much as I do for the series.”

Farrah’s confidence comes after spending years sharing her ups and downs on the series. The mom-of-one recently made headlines when the outlet confirmed that she was suing Viacom and saying that they “wrongfully terminated her employment because she did not conform to gender stereotype.” In the official documents, Farrah explains that Morgan J. Freeman, Teen Mom OG‘s executive producer, and the crew “harassed, humiliated, discriminated against, disrespected, ridiculed, degraded and sex shamed” her because of her work in the adult entertainment industry. A spokesperson for Viacom didn’t take long to respond to Farrah’s accusations by saying, “We respect Farrah’s decision to pursue other endeavors and we wish her the best. Regarding her suit, the claims are without merit.”

Farrah first appeared on the MTV show, 16 & Pregnant, back in 2009. Since then, she’s been a main cast member in the series and its spin offs, which has documented her 8-year-old daughter, Sophia’s life from birth and beyond.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think about Teen Mom OG recasting Farrah? Tell us here!