Emily Ratajkowski Goofs Around With Husband In Sweet New Wedding Photos

Emily Ratajkowski’s surprise courthouse wedding made for thee BEST photos! You have to see these new portraits of the newlyweds laughing and goofing off together!

Emily Ratajkowski, 26, is a married woman, and she’s never looked happier! The 26-year-old model tied the knot with actor and producer Sebastian Bear-McClard, in a secret courthouse ceremony in New York City. She revealed the news on her Instagram story, Friday, February 23, with photos of their rings captioned, “I got married today.” Now, Emily’s released more photos from her big day on her Instagram story of the newlyweds laughing and playfully posing together. In polaroid shots, Emily and Sebastian were caught in a candid moment while on a couch together. Other photos show the couple holding each other and posing with friends. Check out all of Emily and Sebastian’s wedding photos in our attached gallery!

While most people were shocked about Emily’s surprise “I dos,” others were more focused on her wedding attire. She decided not to go with a traditional white wedding dress, and instead, rocked a yellow-orange pantsuit from Zara — And, the two-piece suit only costs around $200! She paired her outfit with a black wide-brimmed hat and black heels. Sebastian looked dapper in a pale grey suit with a black undershirt and matching boots. The small ceremony was attended by social media star The Fat Jewish, whose real name is Josh Ostrovsky, and director Josh Safdie.

Emily and Sebastian were seemingly dating for just a few weeks before they decided to tie the knot at City Hall in New York City. Their first known public outing landed on Valentine’s Day when they were spotted kissing.

Before she became romantically linked to Sebastian, Emily had been in a three-year relationship with music producer, Jeff Magid. The pair called it quicks in January 2018.

HollywoodLifers, were you shocked over Emily’s wedding?