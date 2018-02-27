Demi Lovato Honors FL Shooting Victims By Inviting Survivors Onstage In Concert — Touching Video

Demi opened her tour with a surprise: six surviving students from the Parkland, FL school shooting joined her on stage as part of a charity initiative.

Demi Lovato, 25, kicked off her Tell Me You Love Me World Tour in San Diego, CA on Feb. 26, with a powerful gesture. During the show, Demi brought six students who survived the Parkland, FL school shooting onstage. You can watch the video below!

Julius Castillo, Mackenzie Marie Chapman, Samantha Megan Deitsch, Maia Hebron, Eden Hebron and Sarah Stricker stood by Demi as she spoke about their strength in coming together during such a tragic time. “On February 14, one of the worst mass shootings in American history took place. These students were in school that day. Please welcome them to the stage,” the singer told the crowd before playing a piano rendition of her hit “Warrior.” The audience was also encouraged to text donations to the CAST Foundation, who will apply the funds towards mental health resources for the Stoneman Douglas students.

“It has nothing to do with politics. It’s about healing. It was how can we help these students heal from what they’ve been through?” Demi later said in an interview about her decision to bring the survivors onstage. “These students that came here today and shared their stories are so incredibly brave and courageous and they really are warriors in my eyes.” See photos from the Parkland vigil here.

