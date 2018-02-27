Hot Celebrity Couples Caught On Double Dates: Kim Kardashian, Taylor Swift & More

Is there anything better than celeb couples going on double dates with other famous pairs? Kimye, Chrissy & John and more stars have quadrupled up for date nights. Check out the pics!

It’s already exciting when two famous people start dating each other, which is why we absolutely love it when those couples then enlist other celeb pairs for a joint date night. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have been caught out with Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, who have been caught out with Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade, who’ve been spotted with… OK, you get the point. Basically, when two lovebirds meet up with another set of partners, it’s like the universe aligned for a very cool photo-op.

It’s no surprise though that Kimye brings Chrissy and John with them on their nights out — they’re all great friends! Not only were the foursome photographed together at Ellen Degeneres‘ 60th birthday party on Feb. 10, but the KUWTK star and her husband also dressed up in 50s era clothing for the Lip Sync Battle‘s pan-am themed birthday party on Nov. 30, 2017. But this chic squad goes even further back. After they all attended a Rihanna Super Bowl concert in 2015 (that ‘Ye also performed at), the two couples made a late-night run for some diner grub together.

“It seemed very random, but if you know me it wasn’t that random. It was actually my first time ever at a Waffle House,” Chrissy explained in an interview at the time about the spontaneous group outing. “I was at the DirecTV party that night and we’d seen Kanye just completely kill it onstage. I was like, ‘Do you guys want to go to Waffle House?’ It wasn’t that crazy because the night before I went to Taco Bell and the night before that Jack in the Box. No one thought anything of it and they all came with me.” Click through the gallery above to see all the best celebrity double dates!

every house should be a waffle house A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Feb 1, 2015 at 1:52am PST

HollywoodLifers, which celeb couple would you want to double date with?