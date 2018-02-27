‘Teen Mom’ Catelynn Lowell Is ‘Finally Home’ Again After 3rd Rehab Stint & Miscarriage

After wrapping up her third attempt at rehab, Catelynn Lowell revealed on Instagram Feb. 27 that she had finally returned home. See her sweet message here.

Catelynn Lowell is home with Tyler Baltierra and her family after completing nearly six weeks in treatment. The Teen Mom OG star took to Instagram to share a photo of herself and Ty, which she captioned, “Finally home and it feels so good!” The picture was actually taken when Tyler went to visit her at the facility in Arizona last week. On Feb. 26, Tyler actually revealed on Twitter that Cate wouldn’t be home for five days, so it’s unclear why she returned earlier than expected, but we’re thrilled that she’s finally back with her husband and their daughter, Nova, after nearly six weeks away. Catelynn first entered treatment for her mental health in November, but didn’t last long. She tried again in December, but it wasn’t until she admitted herself in mid-January that she finally stuck it out.

While Catelynn has long struggled with depression and other mental health issues, it all piled on at once last year when she found out she had miscarried. The storyline has been playing out in recent episodes of Teen Mom OG. Eventually, it got to the point where Catelynn admitted that she had contemplated “every way” she could kill herself, and realized it was time to get help. Tyler has been a support system for his wife every step of the way. “I know that our love and commitment towards each other will persevere through anything this life throws our way,” he gushed last week. “I’m so proud of you Babe & I can’t wait until you finally come home so I can just hug you & hold you for as long as I want.” Aw!

Meanwhile, Tyler has admitted to his own struggles with mental health while Catelynn’s been away, but he’s stayed strong for their three-year-old daughter back at home.

