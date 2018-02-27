Carrie Underwood’s Face Injury Putting Her In ‘Raw & Emotional’ Place As She Writes New Music

We hear that Carrie Underwood has been ‘channeling all of her energy’ into creating new music while she works on healing from her accident!

Carrie Underwood, 34, has “been channeling her energy into writing new music,” a source close to the country superstar tells HollywoodLife.com exclusively. “Music has always been her escape, so she’s trying really hard to immerse herself in writing.” Carrie released the anthemic jam “The Champion” featuring Ludacris in January, and hopefully we can expect another track or two soon!

“When Carrie is working, she goes into ‘the zone’ and forgets all her day-to-day problems — it’s almost like a form of meditation for her,” the insider continues. “The music Carrie is working on right now is really raw and emotional. She’s putting her heart and soul into it.” Sounds like it might just be her best work yet! Can’t wait. See more photos of Carrie Underwood here.

Carrie’s husband Mike Fisher, 37, has also been an incredible form of support, according to the source. “Mike has been amazing. He’s giving Carrie all the time and space she needs to heal, but is there for her whenever she needs him.” (You’ll remember that Carrie revealed she needed 40-50 stitches on her face following a scary fall she took at her Nashville, TN home in November 2017.)

The singer’s recovery is going well, but it’s not easy, and she’s glad to have Mike by her side. “He’s not only her husband — Mike’s also Carrie’s best friend and her biggest champion,” insists the source.

