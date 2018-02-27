Are BTS & Halsey Collaborating? Ex-Music Publicist’s Shocking Letter Has Fans Freaking

Did BTS’ former North American Partner just spoil a Halsey collaboration? BTS ended their contract with Gramophone Media, and the CEO’s farewell letter has fans flipping!

POP EMERGENCY! K-pop group BTS (Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook) may have recorded a song with Halsey, 23, and if this collaboration is a thing, we need to hear it now. So how do we know it exists?

Well, it all started when BTS terminated their contract with Gramophone Media, the company who handled their American publicity. The company’s CEO, Eshy Gazit, wrote a heartfelt exit letter on Tumblr, and in listing the his accomplishments over the past year, he may have spoiled an upcoming collaboration!

“I was able to connect the band with some of the biggest and most important artists of this century including The Chainsmokers, Halsey, Steve Aoki, Fallout boy, Desiigner and many others as well as A&R the remix of Mic Drop which broke records this year and became a gold record recently,” Gazit wrote. As we know, BTS has released collaborations with everyone mentioned…except Halsey!

As a result, the A.R.M.Y. thinks a song could be dropping sometime down the line — and they’re hyped. “If either party confirms it, I would literally be dead because they’re my faves,” one fan commented on Reddit. “If the collab between halsey and bts really happens i’m going to die! I love my girl so much and i got to know about bts through her,” another tweeted. (BTS and Halsey met at the the 2017 Billboard Music Awards, and they famously munched on churros together.)

Of course, Gazit could have just meant that he arranged for BTS and Halsey to meet…but they have collaborated with everyone else listed, so it’s possible!

HollywoodLifers, do you think BTS and Halsey collaborated? Tell us if you’d want to hear it!