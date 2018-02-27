Boycott NRA: Alyssa Milano & More Protest Using Amazon, Apple & Fedex After Ties To NRA

Celebrities are joining Alyssa Milano in her quest for a one-day ban on using tech services, such as Amazon, Google, Apple and more, because of their ties to the NRA!

Alyssa Milano, 45, is known for her activism, and this time she’s taking her voice to the NRA. The actress is calling for a one-day boycott of Amazon, Apple TV, Roku, Fedex and more tech companies that have partnerships and/or ties with the NRA. The companies are now under fire to end streaming of NRAtv. Milano and Warren Leight, 61, an executive producer of the TV show Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, are among those taking to Twitter with the hashtag #StopNRAmazon, which has been a trending topic for days. The request for a ban on the streaming services comes in wake of one the worst mass school shootings in history, which occured on Valentine’s Day in Parkland, Florida. Other celebrities who’ve joined the social media movement include, Amy Hargreaves, 48, Ally Walker, 56, Evan Handler, 57, Misha Collins, 43, and Tara Strong, 45.

“The only way to really begin to chip away at the power that the NRA holds over our country, and perhaps even our democracy, is to begin to almost shame companies that are in partnership with the NRA,” Milano told HollywoodLife.com‘s sister site, Deadline. NRAtv features 36 channels which cover topics such as politics and gun collecting. An eye opening story recently published by the New York Times reveals the ways in which NRAtv has become a platform for pushing jarring pro-gun messages. Another issue with NRAtv that these stars and plenty others have mentioned is the fact that it also features messages saying the media loves mass shootings because they bring in increased ratings.

A petition was launched on Friday, February 23 requesting Amazon end its ties with NRAtv. The appeal quickly garnered thousands of signatures, with the number reaching over 200,000 as of Tuesday, February 27. It’s initial goal was set at 300,000. So far, United Airlines and Delta are among the organizations that have publicly announced their departure from their contracts with the NRA.

This is wrong. If you shop @Amazon, or stream through @Amazon, let them , and @JeffBezos know it's past time they stop streaming NRAtv. #StopNRAmazon pic.twitter.com/0CRz5bmXX3 — Warren Leight (@warrenleightTV) February 22, 2018

Hey @Amazon, you're doing a GREAT job with the @WholeFoods in Play Vista! Premium shopping. Yum…#March1NRABoycott No download, stream, or ship. pic.twitter.com/BpBG9ax3Dk — Evan Handler (@EvanHandler) February 27, 2018

Hey, @fedex, it has come to my attention (and the world’s) that you do business with the @nra. The overwhelming majority of your customers say, “this absolutely, positively has to end overnight.” — Misha Collins (@mishacollins) February 24, 2018

