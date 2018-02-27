Blac Chyna Packs On the PDA With Mystery Man After Sex Tape Drama– Pics

On to the next! Blac Chyna was spotted out with singer YBN Almighty Jay on Feb. 26. Does she have a new beau? See their pics here.

Blac Chyna, 29, recently made headlines for her scandalous sex tape, but it looks like now, that’s a thing of the past. The reality star was seen cozying up to singer YBN Almighty Jay, 18, on a bowling date in Studio City, CA. It’s clear she’s moving on from both the tape and it’s alleged star/her ex-boyfriend Meechie. Good for her, right? Blac and Almighty certainly enjoyed each other’s company as they were photographed wrapped arm in arm. Chy rocked a colorful leather sports jacket and black boots, while Jay kept it casual with a hoodie and jeans. Nevertheless, it’s good to see her in such good spirits especially since she was so distraught over the sex tape leak.

As we previously reported, Chyna is under the impression that the Kardashians are responsible for the leak. “Blac suspects that Kris [Jenner], Kim [Kardashian], or someone inside the Kardashian family is somehow involved in the latest batch of sex tape leaks, and Blac is furious. Blac is totally paranoid right now, and she feels like she is under attack with all of these violations of privacy,” a source close to Chyna shared with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Of course these are some pretty strong allegations, but we can understand her concern. Ever since her nasty breakup with Rob Kardashian, 30, things between her and the Kardashians/Jenners haven’t been the same.

And unfortunately, her paranoia doesn’t end there. The mother of two– Dream Kardashian and King Cairo, believes another tape will be leaked at any moment, according to TMZ. Word has it, there’s a second video, way more graphic than the first, floating around the internet. We can only hope for Chyna’s sake that no more tapes come out. So, in the meantime it’s great to see her enjoying new company.

