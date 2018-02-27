Best Hair Makeovers Of 2018 So Far — Julianne Hough, Kim Kardashian & More

It’s only February and we feel like we’ve seen so much! Red hair, pink hair, bangs — you name it! See before and after pics of the biggest hair makeovers of the year!

Kim Kardashian‘s pink hair made headlines when she stepped out on Feb. 25 with the shockingly bright hue. She said she wanted pink hair for about a month, and her hairstylist Chris Appleton made it a reality! Pink must be a trending color! Hailey Baldwin was pink for a hot minute, and Dove Cameron tried the look via a wig as well! Julianne Hough finally went red after talking about it forever! “I have never felt more like ME than I do right now!! I have always felt like a red head my whole life, even to the point that I’ve thought that my future daughter would 100% be a red head! I’ve seriously talked about doing this for 6 years,” she wrote on Instagram. We LOVE IT.

As far as bangs, Emma Watson debuted baby bangs at the Golden Globes, closely followed by Emma Roberts‘ blunt bangs look at the Critics’ Choice Awards on Jan. 11. Selena Gomez also showed off long hair and bangs at the Coach show during New York Fashion Week. Snooki showed off new bangs on her Instagram on Feb. 25.

The platinum blonde trend is not going anywhere! Kris Jenner tried a platinum pixie (just a wig) and Tiny rocked basically the same cut and color during New York Fashion Week. Singer and activist Solange also showed off her icy blonde locks in February.

HollywoodLifers, who had the best hair makeover of 2018 so far?