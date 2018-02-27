Bellamy Young Demands Ryan Seacrest Skip Oscars After Allegations Of Sexual Misconduct

Amidst the sexual misconduct claims against Ryan Seacrest, Bellamy Young is calling for the red carpet host to step down from his upcoming gig at the Oscars. Watch here.

Ryan Seacrest is slated to host the E! News red carpet alongside Giuliana Rancic at the Oscars on March 4, but now that sexual harassment allegations against him that have come to light, some people think that another host should step in. That includes Bellamy Young, who dished about the situation on the A Wrinkle In Time red carpet Feb. 26. “I think this is the time to step aside and let someone of equal talent that is beyond reproach be in charge,” the actress told our sister site, Variety. “It feels like the rules have changed, so I’m sure people who have been in dominant positions are taken by surprise and living in fear, with many of them thinking…but this is how we said we’d act. But WE never said that. WE never consented. So, now that someone is asking, ‘Do you consent?’ and we get to say no, people have to accept our no and step aside.”

As we previously reported, Variety published an account from Ryan’s former stylist, Suzie Hardy, on Feb. 26, in which she alleged that the 43-year-old exhibited “sexual aggression” toward her during the seven years she worked for him. This came more than three months after Ryan attempted to get ahead of the story by admitting to the public that E! was investigating sexual harassment claims against him. He said the claims were “reckless allegations,” and E! concluded on Feb. 1 that there was “insufficient evidence” to support the allegations. After the Variety piece came out, E! stood by its findings, and said the investigation was “comprehensive and thorough,” and done by a “highly regarded” professional with more than 20 years of experience. “Any claims that question the legitimacy of this investigation are completely baseless,” the latest statement concluded.

Ryan appeared on Live! With Kelly & Ryan as usual on the morning of Feb. 27, but did not address Suzie’s allegations. He has yet to publicly comment since the Variety piece came out.

Actress @BellamyYoung doesn't think Ryan Seacrest should host the #Oscars red carpet in wake of sexual harassment claims (Watch) pic.twitter.com/5qd1OruBgi — Variety (@Variety) February 27, 2018

HollywoodLifers, do you think Ryan should skip the Oscars amidst the sexual misconduct allegations?