Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are couple goals! Watch their adorable kiss cam moment from the Feb. 26 LA Kings game here.

At most sporting events, the kiss cam provides an opportunity to show off your smooching skills. Ashton Kutcher, 40, did just that when he was caught on the cam during the Monday, Los Angeles Kings game, and it’s clear Mila Kunis, 34, is one lucky woman. Like a true gentleman, Ashton licked his lips before leaning in for a steamy kiss with his gorgeous wife. Mila looked pretty shocked to find herself on the big screen, but of course went in for the smooch. So cute, right?

“Ashton tried to shove his tongue down Mila’s throat. She laughed it off, and the crowd went nuts. They seemed to be having a really great time!” a source shared with US Weekly. This isn’t the first time the That 70’s Show stars packed on the PDA for the kiss cam. Back in 2016, the couple happily locked lips at game two of the NBA Finals, in which the Cleveland Cavaliers took on the Golden State Warriors. They certainly aren’t camera shy! However, Ashton and Mila aren’t the only celebs that have been persuaded to smooch each other. Stars like Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber, Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis have also found themselves on the big screen.

Jelena’s moment came in 2012 when the duo hit up a Lakers game at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. The lovebirds shared a sweet peck and seemed to be completely smitten. This was of course before their infamous breakup. Thankfully, the couple have since reunited, and seem to be doing better than ever. They even have marriage on the mind after attending JB’s dad’s wedding in Jamaica on Feb. 19!

Take a look at Ashton and Mila’s kiss cam moment above!

HollywoodLifers, how adorable are Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis?