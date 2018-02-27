‘A Wrinkle In Time’ Premiere: Reese Witherspoon, Ava Phillippe & More Stun

The word ‘stunning’ just doesn’t cut it. Reese, Ava, Oprah and more blew us away at the ‘A Wrinkle In Time’ premiere!

A Wrinkle In Time is due in theaters on March 9, so on Monday, February 26, the cast came out to premiere the film to the world. The film skipped your typical red carpet and instead opted for a jewel-toned blue, which the one and only Oprah, 64, matched perfectly in her slim-fit blue dress. Mindy Kaling, 38, also looked incredible in a floor-length purple gown that showed off her sexy figure. And don’t forget that Mindy had a baby just two months earlier in December — she still has that new mom glow!

But it was Reese Witherspoon, 41, and her lookalike daughter, Ava, 18, who stole the show! While Reese shined (literally) in a beautiful ruby red gown her teenage daughter wore a cocktail dress that was simple but chic. Once again it was hard to tell the two apart due to their identical features: flawless skin, gorgeous blonde locks and crystal blue eyes. We’re sure that dad, Ryan Phillippe, is in there somewhere, but when it comes to looks Ava is ALL her mom! Talk about winning the gene pool lottery, right?

Other looks that were to die for at the A Wrinkle In Time premiere included Tracee Ellis Ross in a floral cut-out gown and Chris Pine in a sexy deep blue suit. Laura Dern looked great in a lace-up black dress with a leopard jacket over, while Issa Rae was a vision in a dark yellow satin gown. She also rocked braids as a crown, which we’re obsessed with!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — Who had YOUR fave look on the A Wrinkle In Time red carpet?