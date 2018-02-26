Kim Kardashian: The REAL Reason She Dyed Her Hair Pink

Kim Kardashian shocked everyone when she ditched her platinum blonde locks and dyed her hair pink on Feb. 25. Here’s why she did it.

Kim Kardashian, 37, took to her blog to set the record straight: “Ever since I did the CR Fashion Book shoot and wore a pink wig, I thought it would be fun to dye my hair pink. Chris Appleton and I thought about it for a month and then decided to just go for it! Since my hair is blond right now, it was easy to put the pink color over it. I figured now was the perfect timing! North absolutely loves it! She was so excited when she woke up to see I had pink hair. Kanye loves it, too. He thinks it’s fun to mix things up. It might only last a week or two, but I love it and I hope you guys do too! Below, Chris explains how we got the color and gives his tips about dyeing your hair.”

Chris says: “Kim and I wanted to do a pink that would complement her skin tone. There are so many types of pinks to try, so it’s important that you work with a pink that suits your coloring and makeup to get the right look! I didn’t want to re-bleach her hair, as I want to keep the condition strong — so, the roots worked perfectly! Maintaining a pink color can be tricky, but these are some of my tips to make your color last:”

“Try wigs first to get the vibe.

Use Olaplex to keep the hair strong and glossy.

Use a sulphate-free shampoo like Color Wow Security Shampoo between colorings to stop the color from being stripped.

Avoid over-washing it. A color like Kim’s is super delicate, so I recommend dry shampoo when possible.”

