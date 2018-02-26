Jamie Luner: 5 Things To Know About ‘Melrose Place’ Actress Accused Of Sexual Misconduct

‘Melrose Place’ star, Jamie Luner, has reportedly been accused of allegedly performing oral sex on a male when he was just 16 in 1998. Here’s everything to know.

Jamie Luner, who played Lexi Sterling on the hit series Melrose Place, has reportedly been accused of inappropriate sexual behavior, according to TMZ. The site reports that a man in his 30s recently filed a police report, in which he reportedly claims that Jamie allegedly performed oral sex on him in 1998. At the time, he was just 16 years old. No details have been revealed about the identity of this unnamed man, or what his relationship to Jamie was. The cops are reportedly investigating the situation. However, with the alleged incident taking place 20 years ago, the statue of limitations has passed in California, so even if the investigation uncovers anything legitimate, there may be nothing officials can do. HollywoodLife has reached out to Jamie’s rep for comment, but we have not heard back ye Here’s more to know about Jamie:

1. How did she get her start in acting? Jamie made her acting debut in a guest role on Growing Pains in 1987, but eventually got her break in a spinoff sitcom, Just The Ten Of Us. She played Cindy Lubbock on the show, which aired from 1998 until 1990. After Just The Ten Of Us ended, Jamie made appearances on a few television shows and in some movies, but her next big role wasn’t until she starred in Savannah in 1996. The prime-time soap opera lasted for just one year.

2. ‘Melrose Place’ days & the immediate aftermath. Jamie was cast as Lexi Sterling on Melrose Place in 1997 in the show’s sixth season. She appeared on the show as a main character until the series ended in 1999. Immediately after the cancellation, she was cast in the NBC crime drama, Profiler, where she starred as main character, Rachel Burke, for the fourth and final season, which concluded in 2000.

3. Post-‘Melrose Place’ roles. Jamie worked steadily after the cancellation of Profiler, which recurring roles in shows like 10-8: Officers on Duty in 2003-2004 and Murder in the First in 2015-2016. She also played Liza Colby on All My Children from 2009-2011, and starred in the miniseries, Heartbreakers, in 2014. Her most recent television role was a guest appearance on Code Black in 2015. She also appeared in a number of television films, including Accidental Switch, Stalked At 17 and Heat Waves.

4. Dating history. Jamie dated filmmaker, John Braz, after meeting in a Santa Monica coffee shop in 1995. Their relationship was kept very private and ended in 1999. Little is known about the rest of her dating history, as Jamie generally keeps her personal life out of the public eye.

5. Other interests. These days, it seems Jamie’s focus is more on her company, Inspiradigm, rather than acting. Her Facebook page also confirms that she enjoys doing charity work for organizations like Project Angel Food, Pediatric AIDS Foundation and Feed America. Jamie also enjoys traveling and being outdoors, and is a professionally trained chef.

