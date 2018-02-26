Ensa Cosby: 5 Things To Know About Bill Cosby’s Daughter Who Tragically Died At 44

At just 44 years old, Ensa Cosby has tragically died. Here’s everything to know about Bill Cosby’s daughter who passed away on Feb. 23.

Our hearts are with the Cosby family as they are mourning the loss of Ensa Cosby, 44. Bill Cosby’s daughter has tragically died from renal disease. Sadly, Ensa had a history of medical problems, and was possibly in line for a kidney transplant, according to TMZ. Unfortunately, the transplant didn’t come soon enough as Ensa was pronounced dead in Massachusetts. In her final years, Ensa was an avid supporter of her father despite his long list of sexual misconduct accusations. We can only imagine how difficult this is for their family. Keep reading below to learn more about Ensa.

Ensa was a mother. In a statement released in 2017, Ensa defended her father and explained how his portrayal in the media has negatively impacted her family. “I am a very private person and have chose to live my life quietly with my family. But for my child, my niece, my nephew, and my father, I cannot sit quietly anymore. The accusations against my father have been one-sided from the beginning,” Ensa said. She appeared on an episode of The Cosby Show. On season 6, episode 3, Ensa acted as party girl who played a drinking game with Bill’s TV daughter Vanessa, according to imdb.com. For those of who don’t remember, she’s the one in the orange pants! Ensa had four siblings. Bill Cosby and his wife Camille are also parents to Erika Cosby, Erin Cosby, and Evin Cosby. Their son Ennis Cosby was murdered at the age of 27 in a failed robbery attempt in Los Angeles in 1997. She was a yoga instructor. Ensa worked as a yoga instructor at a studio near her parents Massachusetts mansion, according to The Daily Mail. Ensa was married. Ensa was also survived by her husband Martin McLean.

HollywoodLifers, please keep the Cosby family in your hearts during this time. Feel free to share your thoughts below.