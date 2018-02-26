‘The Bachelor’ Live Blog: Arie Drops The ‘L’ Word TWICE & An Ex Arrives To Shake Things Up

Arie and his final three head to Peru, with the dates culminating in a possible overnight in the fantasy suite. Follow along with everything that goes down here!

The first final three date for Arie Luyendyk Jr. on The Bachelor goes to Kendall, who is feeling the pressure to get herself to a point where she’s ready to get engaged by the end of the show. Their date starts out carefree and easy, though, as they ride dune buggies together, but Kendall can’t shake the idea that she doesn’t feel prepared to accept a proposal, while she knows Becca and Lauren both are. She admits that she won’t feel comfortable spending an evening in the fantasy suite if she still doesn’t feel ready to get engaged by the end of the evening.

Over dinner, Kendall reveals to Arie that she wants him to consider her as more than just the “quirky” girl who likes taxidermy. He assures her that he genuinely does want to learn about the other sides to her. Kendall finally lets Arie know that she’s falling in love with him, and he confirms that he’s falling for her, too. He asks her to join him in the fantasy suite, and she accepts. By the end of their date, Kendall admits that she’s not only ready to accept a proposal from Arie…but she’s hoping for one.

Next up is Lauren’s one-on-one. The day starts off with a romantic plane ride over Peru, but Arie notices that Lauren seems a little distant. She admits that she’s constantly worried about where he stands with the other girls, and fears getting heartbroken. She even tells him that, as much as she knows they have something real, she doesn’t know how much longer she can go on without reassurance that she’s the only girl he sees. Arie freaks out over the possibility that Lauren may leave, but also knows that their relationship won’t progress if he has to constantly reassure her that his feelings are real.

Over dinner, Arie opens up to Lauren about how hard he fell for her on their date in Tuscany, and he tells her, flat-out, that he loves her. It’s the exact reassurance that Lauren needs, and she gladly accepts his fantasy suite invitation, then tells him she loves him, too. By the end of their night together, Lauren is finally confident that she’s the one Arie will pick.

Finally, Becca has her date with Arie. He admits that his relationship with her is the “safest” one he has of the three, and they both let each other know that they have zero doubts when it comes to the other. So, the conversation turns to the future, including the possibility of a long distance relationship or moving in together. The conversation is very smooth and comfortable, and Becca tells Arie she loves him. He says it back, making Becca the second girl Arie says “I love you” to. Uh-oh. Obviously, she accepts his fantasy suite invitation.

Arie and Becca’s perfect evening is ruined the next morning, though — when her ex, Ross, shows up to confront Arie. Ross didn’t know Becca as on the show until a week earlier, and tells Arie he wants to be the one who gets to propose to her, as he considers her the love of his life. Becca agrees to talk with Ross, but won’t invite him in her room. He professes his love to her, but she’s livid when she finds out he went and talked to Arie behind her back. Becca says her piece, and Ross leaves without putting up any more of a fight.

Keep refreshing because we’ll be updating our recap all episode long!

HollywoodLifers, who do you think will be Arie’s final two!?