‘The Voice’: What You Need To Know About The Season 14 Coaches — Where’s Miley & JHud?

‘The Voice’ season 14 is finally here! With Alicia Keys returning and Kelly Clarkson joining as a coach, what does this mean for Miley Cyrus and Jennifer Hudson?

When The Voice comes back for season 14, you’re not going to see season 13 coaches Miley Cyrus, 25, and Jennifer Hudson, 36. So, where are they? Well, Miley may not be back for a while. “This is not my last season maybe forever, but this season I don’t have any more seasons lined up,” she told Howard Stern, 64, on his radio show in Oct. 2017. The hit reality competition hasn’t been renewed for season 15 yet, but it’s practically a given.

As for Jennifer, she’s currently a coach on season 7 of The Voice UK. She became the first female coach to win The Voice UK in season 6. The Oscar winner is also gearing up to play music legend Aretha Franklin, 75, in an upcoming biopic. Famed record producer Clive Davis, 85, revealed at his pre-Grammys party in Jan. 2018 that Aretha had personally chosen Jennifer to play her in the biopic, according to our sister site Variety. How exciting!

The Voice season 14 will feature veteran coaches Blake Shelton, 41, and Adam Levine, 38, who have been coaches since season 1. Alicia Keys, 37, is returning as a coach after taking a break in season 13. Kelly Clarkson, 35, a three-time Grammy winner and the first-ever American Idol winner, is joining the show as a full-time coach for the first time. We’ll miss Miley and Jennifer, but we’re excited to see Alicia and Kelly give Blake and Adam a run for their money! The last time a female coach won the competition was Christina Aguilera, 37, back in season 10.

The Voice returns Feb. 26. The show will air Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on NBC.

