While it may not seem Farrah Abraham & Viola Davis have a lot in common, they were at the same event over the weekend & their daughters hit it off! See the cute pic.

What a small world! Although Farrah Abraham, 26, is a Teen Mom/adult film star, and Viola Davis, 52, is an Oscar-award winning actress, the two found themselves at the same party on Feb. 24, and it turns out, their daughters shared a super sweet moment together! Attending Doris Bergman’s Oscar Style Lounge event with their moms, Farrah’s daughter Sophia Laurent Abraham, 9, and Viola’s daughter Genesis Tennon, 6, struck up an adorable friendship, and even took a pic to prove it! Click here to see adorable pics of some of the cutest kids in Hollywood.

While Farrah and Viola never crossed paths, according to The Blast, their youngsters reportedly bonded right away and were seen giggling and chatting at the party. In their photo, the two are posing at the Beauty Kitchen by Heather Marianna booth. Sophia is holding a tiny pup and smiling wide while Genesis, also smiling, looks off to the side. “#Oscarstylelounge @sophialabraham & I loved @beautykitchenjunkie beauty box!” Farrah captioned two images from the event on Instagram. “We’ll be ready for the #oscars & So Happy Sophia is making friends 👍🏻🌟❤️.”

Both moms apparently also hit up the Beauty Kitchen booth, but alas, they never met. Even still though, we love how their little girls became such fast friends! To see the pic of Sophia and Genesis, click the arrow on the pic below. The cuteness comes after Farrah was recently fired from Teen Mom for her ties to the adult film industry. As a result, the reality star is retaliating through the courts, claiming the production company harassed, humiliated, discriminated against, disrespected, ridiculed, degraded, and sex shamed her.

She is seeking $1m for breach of contract, on top of another $5million in damages. As a refresher, Farrah starred in a 2013 sex tape, has appeared in several adult webcam shows, and makes frequent trip club appearances. She also has her own line of sex toys and lingerie.

