‘Vanderpump Rules’ Recap: Jax Nearly Drowns & Rob Doesn’t Tell Scheana He Loves Her

In Big Bear, Jax’s life flashes before his eyes when he nearly drowns in the lake. And Raquel wonders whether James still has feelings for Lala. Read our recap, here!

The Big Bear adventures continued during the Feb. 26 episode of Vanderpump Rules, when Jax tried showing off by taking a swim in the lake. He did this after saying he’d run 3-4 miles, but realized the air was much thinner at 8,000 ft above sea level. So we’re not sure why he thought he’d be able to swim out to a buoy and back without needing help. Unfortunately for him, that’s exactly what he needed, as he started yelling for help as he turned around and tried swimming back to shore. The lifeguard had to swim out and save Jax, who then made sure everyone knew how he almost died.

Later in the house, Raquel questioned whether or not James still has feelings for Lala. She didn’t express her concern to James, though. Instead, she pulled Raquel aside and asked what she thought about the situation. Despite all the flirting Raquel had seen while they were at Big Bear, Lala told her that she has nothing to worry about — at least, not with her, as she’d never disrespect her boyfriend by hooking up with James.

Meanwhile, Ariana got upset with Tom Sandoval when he didn’t initially invite her on a business trip to Las Vegas. Lisa Vanderpump suggested he go with her and Tom Schwartz to check out some lights for the new bar, but once Jax caught wind of the trip, he suggested they turn it into a huge birthday weekend since Tom Sandoval will be turning one year older while he’s in Sin City. Ariana then got mad because he didn’t even mention her name, while debating whether the trip should be a birthday party-type trip or not. Later, she expressed her feelings to him, so he suggested she goes with him, and she got excited. Then, of course, Tom said they should also invite Jax and Brittany.

In other news, Rob revealed to the guys that he hasn’t yet told Scheana that he loves her, even though she’s been telling everyone that they say it to each other all the time. Back in LA, Kristen told Scheana this information, but she refused to believe it. Instead, she just tried convincing Kristen how much they love each other, by saying they’re already talking about getting married, having kids (they have a name picked out), and buying a house together. And Scheana said all of this while her eyes were bugging out of her head. Creepy, right?

HollywoodLifers, what did YOU think of this week’s new episode of Vanderpump Rules? Tell us below.